Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases 157 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 983.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.23. 413,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,694. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

