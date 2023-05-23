Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases 406 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.17.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,737,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,839,355. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $110.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,960 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

