Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Raises Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,397,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $630,765,000 after acquiring an additional 109,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,488 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,969,000 after acquiring an additional 209,777 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $101.72. The company had a trading volume of 652,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,349. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.