Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Raises Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in Public Storage by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 4,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Public Storage by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PSA traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $287.78. 522,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,511. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $357.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $294.19 and a 200-day moving average of $293.39.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 98.82% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.75.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

