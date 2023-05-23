Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Trims Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,032 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,263,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 367.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 376.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,384,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,659,972. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.71. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.191 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

