Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.52

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 147640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.08.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

