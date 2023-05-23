Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,192 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $81,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 925.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after acquiring an additional 514,761 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 499.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 129,427 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 66.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 92,274 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 414,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,278,000 after acquiring an additional 70,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,110,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,473,000 after acquiring an additional 65,311 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MCRI traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $67.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,357. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $85.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.02.

MCRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In related news, President Bob Farahi sold 3,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $235,278.45. Following the sale, the president now owns 223,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,984,803.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

