Monero Market Cap Achieves $2.77 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, Monero has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and $55.73 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $151.34 or 0.00555108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,263.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.44 or 0.00335404 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012930 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00067125 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.75 or 0.00424556 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001173 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,282,448 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

