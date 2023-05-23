MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 365,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 258,298 shares.The stock last traded at $26.40 and had previously closed at $27.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 588,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $11,601,089.19. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,438,589 shares in the company, valued at $67,774,589.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

