Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter. Lwmg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,028,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.71. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $77.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

