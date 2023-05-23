MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $6.20

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $6.42. MorphoSys shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 4,992 shares changing hands.

MorphoSys Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $877.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. UBS Group AG boosted its position in MorphoSys by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Stories

