Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Mueller Industries Stock Performance
NYSE:MLI opened at $79.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.88. Mueller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.09.
Mueller Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.07%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Mueller Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Mueller Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.
Mueller Industries Company Profile
Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.
