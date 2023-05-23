Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MLI opened at $79.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.88. Mueller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.07%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $38,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,671 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,275,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $148,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,607 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,061,668.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,007 shares of company stock valued at $441,050 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Mueller Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Mueller Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

