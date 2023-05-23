MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Trading Down 5.6%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.28. 1,127,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,702,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23.

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The firm had revenue of $241.09 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MultiPlan by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,901,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,079,000 after buying an additional 1,219,754 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in MultiPlan by 81.3% during the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 13,379,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,182,000 after buying an additional 6,000,618 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in MultiPlan by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 12,642,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,539,000 after buying an additional 4,827,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,465,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 160,390 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MultiPlan by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,823,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 178,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

