N-able (NYSE:NABL) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.44

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.44 and last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 252031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

NABL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of N-able from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of N-able from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of N-able from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.59 million. N-able had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 4.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that N-able, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Frank Colletti sold 26,316 shares of N-able stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $305,002.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other N-able news, CFO Tim James O’brien sold 8,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $103,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 550,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,479,247.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank Colletti sold 26,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $305,002.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 385,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,922 shares of company stock valued at $667,210 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in N-able by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in N-able by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in N-able by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 218,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 28,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in N-able by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after acquiring an additional 310,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in N-able by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 239,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

