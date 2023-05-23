Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.3 %

Nasdaq stock opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $48.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 199.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,354,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806,315 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 200.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,761,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 208.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,020,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 198.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 199.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Stories

