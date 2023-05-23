Navcoin Market Cap Achieves $4.09 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0536 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $44,076.21 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00129858 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00061455 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00038320 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00027952 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003652 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000478 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,201,298 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.