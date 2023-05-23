NEA Management Company LLC Cuts Stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

NEA Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,398,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,667 shares during the quarter. Desktop Metal comprises approximately 1.1% of NEA Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. NEA Management Company LLC owned about 4.53% of Desktop Metal worth $19,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 533,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 348,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 193,768 shares during the last quarter. 42.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.20 price target on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Insider Activity

Desktop Metal Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, Director Scott J. Dussault sold 26,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $64,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,324,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,384. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. The company has a market cap of $605.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.63. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $3.65.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 349.92%. The business had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Desktop Metal



Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

