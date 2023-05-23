NEA Management Company LLC Sells 150,000 Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)

NEA Management Company LLC lessened its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,992,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. NEA Management Company LLC owned 9.03% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STSA. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 269,026 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STSA shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.32). Research analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.
Featured Articles
