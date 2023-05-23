NEA Management Company LLC Sells 150,000 Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)

NEA Management Company LLC lessened its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,992,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. NEA Management Company LLC owned 9.03% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STSA. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 269,026 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STSA shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

NASDAQ:STSA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 435,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,286. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $8.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.32). Research analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

