NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $48.09 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.64 or 0.00006017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00053967 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00038578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018633 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001044 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 908,023,879 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 908,023,879 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.65659357 USD and is up 3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 244 active market(s) with $49,600,025.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

