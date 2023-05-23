Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,912 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,268,547,000 after purchasing an additional 534,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Netflix by 21.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,574,217,000 after acquiring an additional 137,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 19.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after acquiring an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. New Street Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $361.55. 1,085,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,280,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.26. The firm has a market cap of $160.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.28 and a twelve month high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.