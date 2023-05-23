New Harbor Financial Group LLC Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Global X Silver Miners ETF accounts for 0.2% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SIL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.69. 85,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,142. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $935.65 million, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.06.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.