New Harbor Financial Group LLC Invests $14.37 Million in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 513,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,372,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,940,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,040,041. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $35.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.59.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

