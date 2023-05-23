Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for about 2.5% of Game Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,876,343,000 after buying an additional 561,193 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,958,000 after buying an additional 2,921,657 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,334,000 after buying an additional 541,428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,697,000 after purchasing an additional 917,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,396 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,771,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,941,057. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.75. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $70.16.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEM. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

