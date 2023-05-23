Nixon Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 237,998 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 237,998 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,000. Uber Technologies comprises about 4.0% of Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303,523 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,628,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $440,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,929,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,924,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,868,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,621,021. The company has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a PE ratio of -22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $40.50.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

