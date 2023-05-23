Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Up 6.5%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) shares were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.08 and last traded at $8.03. Approximately 1,575,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,311,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Novavax Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $675.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Novavax by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,102,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026,107 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,230,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after buying an additional 155,675 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

