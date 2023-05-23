Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading Down 3%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) dropped 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $165.38 and last traded at $165.47. Approximately 684,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,412,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 3.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $373.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $221,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $1,194,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $317,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 50.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

