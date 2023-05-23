NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.33.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $159,860.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $167,839.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,294.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $159,860.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,105 shares of company stock valued at $621,533 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NovoCure Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,538,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,324,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $500,661,000 after purchasing an additional 719,265 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,238,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $625,986,000 after purchasing an additional 129,096 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NovoCure by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,655,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,714,000 after purchasing an additional 487,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,197,000 after purchasing an additional 51,504 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $80.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.65. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $120.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 26.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NovoCure will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

About NovoCure

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

Further Reading

