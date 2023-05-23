O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,072 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 11.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in NIKE by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NIKE Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $110.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.33 and a 200-day moving average of $118.59. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,282 shares of company stock worth $26,447,640. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

