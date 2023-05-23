O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 22,409 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,409 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 1,015.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 2,014.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOX opened at $94.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $76.79 and a one year high of $97.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

