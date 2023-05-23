Oasis Network Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0523 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $299.57 million and $8.81 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,851.99 or 0.06810582 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00053998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00038693 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018694 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00018510 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

