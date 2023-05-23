OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Plans $0.13 Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

OCCIO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $25.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.