Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $333.89.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $302.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $326.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.84. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $231.70 and a 52-week high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

