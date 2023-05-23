Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,078.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 38,257 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $5,909,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $299.23. 58,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,049. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $326.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.84. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.70 and a fifty-two week high of $381.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.