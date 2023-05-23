OpenBlox Price Tops $0.0012 (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 23rd. OpenBlox has a total market cap of $75.30 million and $5,883.36 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OpenBlox has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One OpenBlox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox’s genesis date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

