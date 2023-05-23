Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Trading Down 3.3%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.08 and last traded at $14.70. 218,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 298,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Opera from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Opera Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opera in the first quarter worth $1,816,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Opera during the first quarter worth $2,725,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Opera during the first quarter worth $131,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Opera during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Opera during the first quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company operates through the Browser and News; and Other segments.

Further Reading

