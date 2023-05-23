Optiver Holding B.V. Trims Stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Optiver Holding B.V. reduced its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 3.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Trading Up 5.5 %

CALT opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.12. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $25.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $40.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.93 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 56.47% and a negative net margin of 43.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.