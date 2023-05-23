Orchid (OXT) Trading Down 2.3% This Week

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0669 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $64.43 million and $757,608.62 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020333 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00025397 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017879 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,328.32 or 1.00059221 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06779204 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,069,623.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.