Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives $716.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $716.67.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNNGY. DNB Markets began coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
Ørsted A/S Price Performance
Shares of DNNGY opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $39.63.
Ørsted A/S Increases Dividend
About Ørsted A/S
Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.
