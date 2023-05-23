Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives $716.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $716.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNNGY. DNB Markets began coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Ørsted A/S Price Performance

Shares of DNNGY opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $39.63.

Ørsted A/S Increases Dividend

About Ørsted A/S

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4291 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Ørsted A/S’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th.

(Get Rating)

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.