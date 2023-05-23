Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Posted by on May 23rd, 2023

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGet Rating)’s share price traded down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.45 and last traded at $20.49. 251,963 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 530,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

Outset Medical Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $994.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average is $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Activity at Outset Medical

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $674,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,451 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,898.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $674,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,451 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,898.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,490.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,176 shares of company stock worth $2,090,943. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Outset Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,238,000 after acquiring an additional 49,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Outset Medical by 9.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,939,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,879,000 after acquiring an additional 422,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Outset Medical by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,543,000 after acquiring an additional 146,881 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Outset Medical by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,519,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after acquiring an additional 346,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Outset Medical by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,308,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after acquiring an additional 75,491 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Outset Medical

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.