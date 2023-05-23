Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.45 and last traded at $20.49. 251,963 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 530,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.
The firm has a market capitalization of $994.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average is $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $674,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,451 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,898.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $674,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,451 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,898.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,490.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,176 shares of company stock worth $2,090,943. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
