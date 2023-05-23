Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.45 and last traded at $20.49. 251,963 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 530,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

Outset Medical Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $994.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average is $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Activity at Outset Medical

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $674,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,451 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,898.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,302,490.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,176 shares of company stock worth $2,090,943. Insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Outset Medical

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Outset Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,238,000 after acquiring an additional 49,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Outset Medical by 9.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,939,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,879,000 after acquiring an additional 422,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Outset Medical by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,543,000 after acquiring an additional 146,881 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Outset Medical by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,519,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after acquiring an additional 346,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Outset Medical by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,308,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after acquiring an additional 75,491 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

