Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

NASDAQ:OXLCM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.67. 2,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,106. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $25.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.77.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

