Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
NASDAQ:OXLCM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.67. 2,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,106. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $25.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.77.
