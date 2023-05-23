Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,422,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 863% from the previous session’s volume of 147,656 shares.The stock last traded at $28.53 and had previously closed at $28.70.
Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.8 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.32 million, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.74.
Institutional Trading of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. American Trust boosted its holdings in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 45.6% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000.
Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Company Profile
The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.
