Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Has $12.90 Million Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Murphy Oil comprises 1.3% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $12,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,520,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $1,114,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 293,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 35,872 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.35. 390,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,205. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.37. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.58.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.23 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $509,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

