Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Sells 500,000 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Franklin Street Properties worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,161,000 after buying an additional 197,433 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 284.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 83,851 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Up 2.8 %

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

NYSEAMERICAN FSP traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.64. 185,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,449. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $168.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.16 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Street Properties

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 40,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $97,349.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 718,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,997.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 40,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $97,349.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 718,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,997.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 668,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,635.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 240,903 shares of company stock worth $472,849 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Street Properties

(Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment. The Real Estate Operation segment is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate, and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.