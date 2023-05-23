PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 25th. Analysts expect PagSeguro Digital to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $752.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $759.47 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.81%. On average, analysts expect PagSeguro Digital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $19.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,207,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 48.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,875,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,266 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,754,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,059,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAGS. Citigroup raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

See Also

