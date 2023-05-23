PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading Up 0.5% This Week

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for about $0.0931 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $17.25 million and $832,799.14 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ’s launch date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

