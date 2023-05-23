Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires 405 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 147,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,675,000 after buying an additional 15,907 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 27,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $148.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.42. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $139.97 and a one year high of $216.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 43.79%. The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,313 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Articles

