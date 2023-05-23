Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 9,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 120,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,384,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $135.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.21, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.