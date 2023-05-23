Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $232,000 in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 23.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 30,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,899,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

NYSE:BBWI opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.52. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.45.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

