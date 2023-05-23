Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New $212,000 Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of HCA opened at $277.04 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $294.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.17 and a 200 day moving average of $253.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.04%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $298.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.17.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.