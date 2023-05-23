Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CHD opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $1,115,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,062.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 389,193 shares of company stock valued at $36,601,855. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

